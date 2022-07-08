Tura gets NEET centre

Tura, July 8: Residents, mostly from the student community, will finally have a reason to rejoice with the National Testing Agency (NTA) finally setting up a centre for NEET in the town of Tura.

Announcing the development, the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH), Swapnil Tembe, informed that from this year, 2022 onwards, students from the region would be able to write their NEET exams in Tura.

“Holding of such examinations in Garo Hills will be a great blessing for the aspirants/students of the region. Efforts are being made to bring more such examinations in the near future to be held in the town of Tura so that more students can take part in the exams,” said Swapnil.

The DC further lauded the efforts of his predecessor, Ram Singh and several others whose efforts led to the demand for a NEET centre to be placed in Tura, coming to fruition.