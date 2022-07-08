Skill training under Meghalaya State Skill Development Society inaugurated

Jowai, July 8: The Skill training programme for ‘Electrical Domestic Solution and Plumber General’ under Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) at Bosco Pnar Multipurpose Vocational Training centre, Salini Colony, Mihmyntdu was inaugurated today.

Brightstar Chyrmang, MDC, Jowai North, graced the occasion as the chief guest in the presence of the Skill Development Officer of West Jaintia Hills District, Lambormi Suchen and the Director of Bosco Pnar, Fr. Francisco Dhar.

In his inaugural speech, Brightstar Chyrmang reiterated the importance of skill training. He mentioned that he was an alumni of the Institute, Bosco Pnar, and the skills training he acquired in the institution stood him in good stead.

He also pointed out that like academic excellence skill training in different sectors was also equally important to secure job.

He stated that MSSDS has invested much and given ample opportunity for the youth of the state. He encouraged them to seize the opportunity and to take the training seriously.

The Skill Development Officer, Lambormi Suchen informed that the Skill Meghalaya Programme which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma earlier on 8th March 2022, is a cohesive skill formation, entrepreneurship and placement framework for the State based on the current and emerging needs of the economies of the State.

The Director of Bosco Pnar, Fr. Francisco Dhar, exhorted upon all the candidates for the free skill training to take this opportunity seriously and not waste it. He mentioned that the job-role for the training in Electrical Domestic Solution will be 350 hours and Plumbing General will be 410 hours in three months approximately. The beneficiaries of this project will be 100 candidates from Jaintia Hills.