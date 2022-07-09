Draupadi Murmu’s Kolkata visit cancelled

A press statement was issued by the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Saturday morning where it informed the media about the decision to postpone the visit, adding that it will be rescheduled .

“As a mark of respect to former Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9. Therefore, all programs of NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu stands cancelled for July 9, 2022,” the press statement read.

As per the original schedule, she was supposed to have a close-door meeting with 69 elected party legislators in the state.

There was also a likelihood of her visit to the West Bengal Assembly.