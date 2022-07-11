Japanese Encephalitis claims 8 lives, 82 infected in Assam

Guwahati, July 11: At least eight people died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam in the past nine days while 82 were infected, prompting the Health Department to seek authorities to set up District Rapid Response Teams (DRRT) to keep a close watch on the situation.
Principal Secretary, Health, Avinash Joshi and NHM Director Dr. M S Lakshmi Priya on Saturday conducted a meeting, through video conferencing, with the district authorities and asked them to constitute DRRTs by July 16 to deal with the situation.
The NHM has also issued a standard operating procedure and guidelines to tackle the situation arising with the outbreak of the JE.
Last year, at least 40 deaths were reported due to JE, officials said.
