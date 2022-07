Shillong, July 12: Meghalaya Police today seized a huge consignment of contraband ganja weighing 1168 kg worth Rs 3.5 crore in Jowai. The details are awaited

“Breaking the ‘grass’ ceiling and how! Sad news for those waiting for their Ganja Consignment of more than 1168 KG, worth ₹3.5 Crores,” says Meghalaya police in its twitter handle.