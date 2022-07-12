AITC continues to build organizational structure, over 1400 enrolled in party in Rongjeng

Williamnagar, Jul 12: The All India Trinamool Congress continued its move to build organizational structure for the upcoming elections next year with another meeting held today at the Rongjeng playground in East Garo Hills.

The meeting saw at least 1400 residents enroll themselves in the party and also the formation of the Rongjeng AITC Block Committee. Besides AITC chief, Mukul Sangma, others who attended the meeting today included Chokpot MLA, Lazarus Sangma, former MLAs, Sengnam Marak and Cherak Momin (current MDC of Kharkutta), Rinaldo Sangma, Lahitson Sangma and Alphonsiyush Marak.

Speaking at the gathering, Rinaldo expressed confidence in the party doing well in the upcoming elections based on the response they were getting everywhere they have gone till now.

This is the third such meeting of the party leaders in the last 5 days as they look to mobilize support in the run up to polls early next year.

Cherak, during his speech questioned the recruitment policy of the current government which, he said, reeked of favouritism.

“Only those with money, power or connections are being given jobs. The poor has nowhere to go even if they deserve it,” he said.

“I remember during the MDC elections, the NPP had claimed that the keys of the treasury to the GHADC belonged to the state. If that is so why are GHADC employees not being paid? They are either unwilling to or lying to people,” claimed Cherak.

Lazarus said that the present situation in governance has led to people coming out in protests and these will continue. He referred to SSA teachers, GHADC employees as well casual workers who apparently are yet to be paid.

Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma tore into the MDA government over its apparent failure to deliver on the promises it made.

“Now even for contractor payments, you need a slip from a minister. If you don’t have a slip, you will not be paid. This kind of favouritism has become the norm of the present government,” said Mukul.

The leader further referred to many areas where he felt the present government had failed the people including the border issue, where he claimed people were being harassed by the Assam government over their unwillingness to stop protesting.

The AITC leader, following the meeting stated that visits were being paid to all constituencies in the state to mobilize support and the same would continue in the run up to the elections.