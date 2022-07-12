Kohli sustains injury, likely to miss 1st ODI

By Agencies

New Delhi, July 11: Out-of-form batter Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England at the Oval on Tuesday after sustaining a groin strain during the third T20 International.
The extent of Kohli’s niggle is still not known, but the Indian team management wouldn’t mind the 33-year-old taking a break so he is available for the next two games at Lord’s (July 14) and Manchester (July 17). (PTI)

