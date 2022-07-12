Will scrap border agreement if voted to power: Mukul Sangma

Williamnagar, July 12: AITC leader, Mukul Sangma, today promised to scrap the contentious border pact with Assam that has become the bone of contention in the state. Sangma made the statement in a party meeting for the formation of the AITC Rongjeng Block Committee and the ongoing membership drive.

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Mukul said he was extremely disturbed this morning following information of large-scale harassment of Garo villages that have been forced into Assam through the recent agreement.

“Some atrocities are taking place against our residents along the Assam – Meghalaya border. Unfortunately despite repeated concerns being expressed by the people of the state, including the political parties, the government seems to have forgotten to protect our own people. There are instances of harassment being perpetrated against our tribal people, which are in those places that are in the areas of difference, by the authorities of Assam,” said Mukul.

The AITC leader said that he expected the government to act so that people do not get subjected to such atrocities. This is something unacceptable and is the responsibility of the government to protect the people,” he added.

“Whatever discussions have taken place between the two governments is not in sync with the expected lines that should have been arrived at between the two states. What has been arrived at in the bilateral discussion, the subsequent agreement as the MOU is not acceptable to the people. Why are they trying to impose this upon our people? As politicians it is our duty to defend out people and therefore we stand committed to see that it is undone if voted to power. We will fight to see that we are there to get it undone,” said an explosive Mukul.

Mukul stated that history and land and revenue records have to be seen to understand the situation.

Sangma felt that there seems to be an attempt to crush the people’s will to fight the border issue and both governments were at it.

“This is highly condemnable and has to stop. I am being blunt when I say that the present government is being a puppet to the Assam government and Assam has all rights to be happy due to what happened. Are they now trying to pressurize the affected villages? They cannot indulge in atrocities against our villagers,” asserted Sangma.

On Conrad’s statement of them following the previous government’s map to decide on the border dispute, Mukul stated that there are complexities involved and why would anyone follow any map other than the one that actually pointed to points of difference.

“When you are talking about the map, which map are you referring to? The map which is available as per revenue records and notified from time to time, is what they should have looked at. The map cannot be redrawn by me or anyone. All of those villages which are currently in dispute fall withn the boundary of the United Khasi Jaintia Hills district and not in Kamrup as per records of 1911,” he stated.

He referred to the creation of Meghalaya through the NE Reorganization Act through which areas under Khasi – Jaintia Hills were to be in Meghalaya and not Assam.

“These are revenue records since the time of the British and not something that I can draw and force on people,” stated the AITC leader.

“Our forefathers had earlier put their foot down when our people were being alienated and I too join them and say no more. What was with us has to remain with us,” asserted the former CM.