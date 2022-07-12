Assam specially-abled teachers get appointment letters

Guwahati, July 12: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu distributed appointment letters among 280 specially-abled candidates for the posts of regular teachers during a programme organised by the state directorate of elementary education here on Tuesday.

Among them, 193 candidates have been appointed in lower primary schools, 75 in upper primary schools while 12 have been appointed as science teachers in upper primary schools.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, while addressing the programme as the chief guest, asked the candidates to think positively and move forward in their coming days with an aim of serving the nation by their profession of teaching.

“The education department has been working relentlessly for the infrastructure development and other related work of the schools. We will provide all help to any specially-abled persons and all deserving candidates will get jobs on merit only,” the minister said.

“Under the leadership and able guidance of the chief minister, a revolutionary change has been seen where teachers are appointed by way of TET examinations in a free and fair way,” he said.

Officials from the state education department, including adviser to the education department, Nani Gopal Mahanta and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah, were present on the occasion.