A rejoinder

Editor,

From all indications so far, it would seem my proposal for a 3 Tier ID Card system as an Influx Control Mechanism has raised mixed reactions in the public. Criticisms ranging from calling me mad, divisive and Johnny- Head- in- the- Air and the proposal as ridiculous have publicly surfaced. I’m glad and these reactions are welcomed because the whole issue of Influx Control is controversial and if we are to arrive at any sensible conclusion on the subject, in a democracy like ours, extensive debates on the matter are necessary. We have never had them so far but this time I seem to have stirred a hornet’s nest. Good ! Lets have more views; more write-ups more reactions. It’s a healthy democratic exercise and it should be encouraged. I believe that we are still a functioning democracy, and as such its essential that citizens vent out their feelings openly.

One ‘D. Nongrum’ had vide his letter to the Editor ST 11/07/22 titled “ID scheme is defective” and presumably from the tone and tenor of his letter, a reputed Khasi expert on Constitutional Law, has ridiculed the proposed 3 Tier Comprehensive ID Scheme as Constitutionally void and infirm; legally defective and legislatively unsound. “Nongrum” has extensively quoted from Art 14-19 of the Indian Constitution on what constitutes Fundamental Rights and special emphasis was given to Right to Freedom, Art 19.1 (sub clause (a) to (g)). “Nongrum” has quoted from Art 19.1(d& e) that gives every citizen of India the right “ to move freely and to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India”. This expert has also pointed out that the above Rights can only be ‘reasonably restricted’ on grounds of national security, public order, decency and morality and as the situation in Meghalaya exhibits none of these, the proposal for reasonable restrictions is void. Since ‘Nongrum’ has based his arguments on Constitutional provisions , I would like to respond in a like manner .

At first glance the pronouncements of “Nongrum” the Constitutional expert appear valid and sound but on closer inspection I find that the expert has conveniently forgotten to mention clause 5 of Art 19 which clearly states that ‘nothing in sub clause (d) and (e) of Art 19 can prevent the State from making any law imposing ‘reasonable restrictions’ ———- if it is in the interest of the general public or for the protection of the interests of any Schedule Tribe”. Aha, there the Cat is out of the Bag! The 3 tier ID card proposals do actually have Legislative justification as well as legal back up. Interests of Schedule Tribes is involved and the last time I checked the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are still listed as Schedule Tribes and that the reasonable restrictions of the 6th Schedule are as valid for 1952 as they are today. Mr Nongrum it does not behove a person of your intellectual stature to deliberately overlook such glaring Constitutional provisions and to attempt with calculated mischief to mislead innocent gullible tribals like me. Nor is it very subtle of you to state, quote “Any threat to public order is generally instigated by locals (meaning local tribals) not outsiders.”

Now for whatever reasons, you might have in opposing the 3 Tier ID Card proposals, do you really need resort to such communal undertones simply to score brownie points? The 3 Tier ID Card system is designed to bring tribals and non- tribals closer; working together to protect their respective interests; working in tandem for the interest and development of their Hill State. I am really shocked, Mr Nongrum at the perfidious mindset you project that seeks to divide instead of repair whatever societal gaps Meghalaya may have.

There was also that snide remark aimed at ridiculing the sentiments and emotions of the locals. Was it really necessary to bring up that spiteful comment on some peoples gullibility over the “Mark of the beast”! It might be trite and nonsense to a great intellectual mind as yours but that does not give you any right to ridicule and mock the belief of simple ordinary people with less intelligence than you have. Again why do you question the ability of our grassroot governing institutions working together with the Government to protect ourselves with laws, again I repeat, made as per the provisions of Art 19 clause 5 of the Constitution? If traditional grassroot bodies can synchronise with constitutional institutions like the government in maintaining peace and tranquility in society; in promoting growth and development; in implementing social welfare programmes, I fail to see why they shouldn’t come in as partners with Government to safeguard our Tribal interests for ours is a Tribal State. Let me in conclusion be as blunt and candid as I should. We wish to safeguard our identity and interest as citizens of a Tribal Hill State not as residents of a Union Territory which I feel your convoluted arguments seem to hint at.

Yours etc.,

Toki Blah,

Via email

Meghalaya’s Hindus as minority citizens !

Editor,

Of late there has been a feverish clamour amongst some quarters to declare the Hindu citizens of Meghalaya and a few other North Eastern states, erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab—as minority citizens whereby they can enjoy all the concomitant benefit-packages as entitled to the minorities of lndia . I’ve been made to know that this has been the prolonged avowed dreams of the Indian majoritarian to target these States in question. With the Saffron party at the helm, they thought that this was the most opportunistic movement . However in my ground interactions with many indigenous tribals and non-tribals, who have been part and parcel of Meghalaya, especially Shillong since aeons, they have expressed their apprehension that such a legislation will have far-reaching adverse consequences in terms of tribal-non-tribal equity. They reiterate that Meghalaya being a constituent part of India anybody, post such legislation, from without the State can perchance easily settle here and in the fullness of time claim the privilege of being a minority member. Such a societal makeover may unleash unprecedented influx thereby ironically reducing the indigenous tribals into minorities themselves.!

Based on the foregoing contentions, I’m afraid that the same prognosis was once expressed by a renowned Khasi poet, Soso Tham, in the 19th century, when he visualized that, we the Hynnewtrep tribes would one day be reduced to the status of slaves catering to the whims of the ethnic majoritarian! And for that matter, even our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had described us as “Microscopic minority!”

Yours etc.

Jerome K Diengdoh,

Via email

Need for societal cooperation

Editor,

A string of drug and narcotics haul by the Meghalaya state police and their Assam counterparts deserves public appreciation. The efforts of these various wings in the Department to track and seize before such things get into the hands of unwanted miscreants and anti-socials is commendable. The back to back seizures are alarming and show that the society and the government agencies need to work together in containing the spread of such destructive substances that could corrupt young people. Drug addiction is a dangerous trend and surveys have shown that law enforcement agencies need to tackle this matter right from the root cause and finding a cure to this requires the all -round support of society. There have been cases where heinous crimes perpetrated by addicts have posed a challenge to law and order and social peace. It is believed that the growth of anti-social elements is also due to the failing economic system which has not been able to provide an alternative. Hence some people are taking advantage and exploiting the situation to the hilt. It is important that legislators take the lead in containing this menace before the society is destroyed.

Yours etc..

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar,

Via email