GHADC Chairman launches handicrafts training in SGH

Tura, July 13: GHADC Chairman and Gasuapara MDC, Sengchim N Sangma on Wednesday, inaugurated the one and a half month long training on Bamboo Handicrafts funded by Meghalaya Skill Development Society at Nokpante Institute of Learning Centre at Rajarongat Chokpot in South Garo Hills.

While expressing his gratitude towards the organizers, Sangma said that Bamboo can be used for various decorative items and these eco friendly products have a wide variety ranging from baskets, small stools or moorah to some utility items of various designs like pen stand, mugs, plates, glasses, vases, containers etc. Stating that Bamboo is a good substitute for plastic, Sangma pointed out that It is also an ecologically sustainable raw materials which can offset the exploitation of our Forest.

Addressing the trainees, he urged them to utilize their skill and talents as this will help in self employment by which the people can earn and also employ the others also. Sangma also informed that the Government through the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is giving loans to anyone having certificates for small scale industries.

“One can avail a loan and start by yourselves if you have completed this training. But you have to be committed and self determined in what you are doing and only then can you have success in your endeavor,” he said.

A total of 25 no’s of Residencial Trainees from Chokpot C & RD Block alone are registered for the training.