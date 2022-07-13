Assam govt reduces vehicle fitness certificate late fee

In a notification, state Transport Secretary Adil Khan said the transport vehicle owners who could not operate their vehicles due to imposition of the complete lockdown and consequently unable to renew their fitness certificate within the stipulated time, have been given the chance to clear their accumulated arrears at a much reduced fee.

The order comes into force with effect from July 15 for a period of three months till October 15.

Under the one-time settlement scheme, as against the Rs 50 levied per day as late fee for failing to obtain fitness certificate within the prescribed time limit, an owner of a three-wheeler transport vehicle has to pay Rs 10 per day, a commercial tractor owner Rs 15 per day, a four-wheeler transport Rs 20 per day and a heavy commercial vehicle, transport vehicle and others Rs 25 per day.

To avail this benefit, a vehicle owner has to update all relevant documents along with payment of motor vehicle road tax, the notification said.

The benefit will not be applicable in the event if any vehicle owner fails to produce his/her vehicle on the slots assigned for verification of the vehicle by District Transport Officers or Motor Vehicle Inspectors concerned.

Khan requested the vehicle owners to avail the one-time opportunity, as it has been primarily done to reduce their financial hardships due to Covid-induced lockdown.