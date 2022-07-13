Delhi HC to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-UG exam

The petition, on behalf of several medical aspirants, was listed for hearing on July 14 after it was mentioned before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday.

The plea also prayed to “Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022.”

“This Hon’ble Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari or Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule July 17, 2022, of NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency,” it submitted.

The plea further said due to heavy rains and flood situations in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of km.