Will scrap border pact if voted to power: Mukul

WILLIAMNAGAR, July 12: In a significant development, Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress (MPTC) leader Mukul M Sangma on Tuesday promised to scrap the contentious memorandum of understanding on the interstate border with Assam if his party is voted to power in 2023. Sangma made the statement during a party meeting for the formation of the MPTC Rongjeng Block Committee.

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Mukul said he was extremely disturbed on Tuesday morning following information of large-scale harassment of Garo villagers who have been forced to align with Assam because of the border agreement.

“Some atrocities are taking place against our residents along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Unfortunately despite repeated concerns being expressed by the people of the state, including the political parties, the government seems to have forgotten to protect its own people. There are instances of harassment being perpetrated against our tribal people by the authorities of Assam in those places that are a part of the areas of difference,” said Mukul.

The MPTC leader said he expected the government to act so that people do not get subjected to such atrocities. “This is something unacceptable and it is the responsibility of the government to protect the people,” he added.

“Whatever discussions have taken place between the two governments is not in sync with the expected lines that should have been arrived at between the two states. The MoU is not acceptable to the people. Why are they trying to impose this upon our people? As politicians it is our duty to defend our people and therefore we stand committed to see that it is undone if we are voted to power. We will fight to see that we are there to get it undone,” said an explosive Mukul.

He stated that history and land & revenue records have to be seen to understand the situation.

Mukul felt that there was an attempt to crush the will of the people to fight the border issue and both governments were at it.

“This is highly condemnable and has to stop. I am being blunt when I say that the present government is being a puppet to the Assam government and Assam has all rights to be happy due to what happened. Are they now trying to pressurise the affected villages? They cannot indulge in atrocities against our villagers,” asserted Sangma.

On Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s statement that they followed the previous government’s map to decide on the border dispute, Mukul said there were complexities involved and why would anyone follow any map other than the one that actually pointed to the areas of difference. “When you are talking about the map, which map are you referring to? The map which is available as per revenue records and notified from time to time is what they should have looked at. The map cannot be redrawn by me or anyone. All of those villages which are currently in dispute fall within the boundary of the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills district and not in Kamrup as per land records,” he stated.

He referred to the creation of Meghalaya through the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 through which areas under Khasi – Jaintia Hills were to be in Meghalaya and not Assam.

“These are revenue records since the time of the British and not something that I can draw and force on people,” stated the MPTC leader.

“Our forefathers had earlier put their foot down when our people were being alienated and I too join them and say no more. What was with us has to remain with us,” asserted the former CM.