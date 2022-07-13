Teli asks state govt to up its game

SHILLONG, July 12: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli on Tuesday asked the state government to up its game as regards the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes.

During his two-day visit to the state, he held a meeting with around 18 departments and reviewed schemes including PMGSY, PMAY and others.

“PMGSY and other schemes were reviewed as the Centre funds the projects. I feel more work needs to be done in the implementation of some of the projects. The utilization certificates should be submitted to the Centre on time,” he insisted.

Talking about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, he said the LPG coverage percentage in Meghalaya stands as 62 compared to 80-92 in the rest of the country.

He said the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure more women get LPG connection so that the ratio improves. The minister, who said efforts are on to create awareness on this among the rural populace, distributed LPG cylinders at a function in Shillong.

Teli, a BJP stalwart from Assam, said he reviewed the status and progress of the party in Meghalaya in view of Assembly elections due early next year.

He said there are many individuals who did not receive their provident funds after retirement while others are struggling to get their pensions. He said he held a meeting on this and did whatever he could to give relief to the people. He distributed pension papers to several retired employees after the same was facilitated by EPFO, Shillong.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment is keen to set up a Labour hospital in Meghalaya and waiting for the state government to identify the land for the purpose, Teli said.

He said like other places, Meghalaya too has a significant population of labourers and the ministry is keen to construct a 50-bed hospital for them.

In this regard, he said the Labour Ministry is looking for land in Shillong but the state government said it will be difficult to provide land here. The government said the city outskirts could be an option, he said.

He added once the land is identified, the Centre will extend all help to set up the hospital.

Talking about the contentious railway project, Teli said, “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to see that railways reach Meghalaya. The railways had conducted a survey for construction of a rail line till Shillong but it lies incomplete.”

Without revealing much, he said discussion was held on how to speed up the entire process.

It may be mentioned that pressure groups are against the idea of introducing railways citing fear of influx and have maintained that unless a foolproof mechanism like the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is put in place, they are not willing even to hold talks with the government.