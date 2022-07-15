USTM ranked among Top 200 Universities of India: NIRF-2022

Guwahati, July 15: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been ranked among the top 200 universities of India in the seventh edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 which has been declared today by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi.

It can be mentioned here that USTM is the only private university of the north-eastern region to achieve this place this year, according to a Press Release.

IIT Madras once again became the top institute this year in overall category. The education minister went live from YouTube and Twitter to announce the seventh edition of the rankings of top institutes of India.

Under the top India rankings in the University category, the Indian Institute of Science has been placed 1st, Jawaharlal Nehru University has been placed 2ns and Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi has been placed at the 3rd rank.

The NIRF ranking 2022 list under different categories such as engineering, medical, management, law etc. is now available on the NIRF official website – nirfindia.org. There are a total of 11 categories under which the Indian universities are ranked. The total number of institutions participating in NIRF ranking 2022 is 7,254.

The Indian universities and colleges are ranked based on teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception. Apart from these six parameters, there are about 16 to 18 sub-parameters used for ranking the institutions in different categories.

IANS