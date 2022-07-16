Kohli needs support of everyone: Babar

New Delhi, July 15: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed Virat Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean patch, saying the former India skipper needs support from all quarters to ride out his barren run.

Kohli, who is yet to score a hundred in close to three years, is yet to fire in the limited overs in England with the final ODI to be played on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Babar, however, extended his full support to an out-of-form Kohli.

“I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone,” Babar said at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Babar was asked about Kohli in the media interaction following his late night tweet in support of Kohli. “This too shall pass. Stay strong,” the 27-year-old wrote.

Babar’s support for Kohli came after current Indian captain Rohit Sharma also threw his weight behind his predecessor.

Kohli has managed to score only 158 runs from seven ODI games so far this year with only two fifties to his name. The 33-year-old though remains in the third position in the ICC ODI rankings behind Pakistan’s Babar and Imam ul Haq. (PTI)