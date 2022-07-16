Navdeep Saini to play for Kent

Kent, July 15: India fast bowler Navdeep Saini will be playing eight games for leading English County side Kent during the ongoing season.

The pacer will wear his preferred shirt number 96 and will follow in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid to become the second Indian Test cricketer to play for the county.

Saini, who has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned, was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham at the start of this month.

The 29-year-old has represented his country in all forms of the game after making his T20I debut for India in August 2019.

The Kent county has lavished praise on India’s reserve pacer.

On joining Kent Cricket, Saini said: “It’s a great opportunity to play county cricket and I’m looking forward to giving my all for Kent.”

Kent’s Director of Cricket and former keeper Paul Downton, said: “In a year when it’s been difficult to take wickets, we are excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep’s quality to our squad.” (PTI)