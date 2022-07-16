US eves to battle Canada for CONCACAF W C’ship title

Monterrey (Mexico), July 15: The US women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to advance to earn the other spot.

The four teams had already qualified for the region’s berths at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the top finishers in the group stage.

The winner of the W Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots in the Olympics.

The US team extended its shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games.

“I think we need to be overall sharper,” Sonnett said about facing Canada. “I don’t think our team’s very satisfied that win. There’s a lot that we need to focus on.”

The United States have won the past two World Cups, but the Americans are heading into next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand with a different look.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing young talent since winning the bronze medal at last year’s Olympics, and up-and-coming players including Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh have cracked the starting lineup.

A few veterans remain, including Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn, who both started on Thursday.

In addition to the four direct berths in the World Cup, the third-place finishers in the two groups at the W Championship, Panama and Haiti, advanced to an intercontinental playoff in February in New Zealand. (AP)