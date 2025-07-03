Thursday, July 3, 2025
Ghanaian MPs showcase their love for India during PM Modi’s historic Parliament address

By: Agencies

Accra, July 3: Showcasing their love for India and Indian culture, two members of Ghana’s Parliament wore Indian attire as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic speech at the esteemed house on Thursday.

As Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the current Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, was making his remarks at the conclusion of PM Modi’s speech, he noticed two Ghanaian MPs who came to the House wearing Indian attire. While one MP was seen wearing a ‘pagdi’ (traditional Indian headgear) and Bandhgala (a closed neck suit), another female Member of Parliament also stood up to display her Indian dress, much to the applause from the other members of Parliament and leaders, including Prime Minister Modi.

“I recognise that the honourable member is itching to visit India. I want to assure you that I will not hold my pen from approving your visit … My attention has been drawn to the fact that he is not alone and has a partner… I thank the members for showing their love for India, its people and their culture,” said Bagbin while appreciating the gesture from fellow Parliamentarians in the presence of PM Modi.

Besides top Ghanaian leaders, members of the Council of State, diplomatic corps, representatives of various political parties, independent constitutional bodies, civil society organisations and members of the Indian community in Ghana were present in the House as PM Modi addressed the Parliament.

“It is a privilege to be in Ghana – a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity, and resilience. As the representative of the world’s largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians. Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil, but as much for the warmth and strength in your hearts.

When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage that rises above history that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly makes Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent,” said PM Modi in his address.

He also highlighted that India remains a committed partner in Africa’s development journey and supports Africa’s Development Framework, Agenda 2063, to secure a bright and sustainable future for its people.

“Africa’s goals are our priorities. Our approach is to grow together as equals. Our development partnership with Africa is demand-driven. It is focussed on building local capacities and creating local opportunities. Our objective is not just to invest, but to empower. To help develop self-sustaining eco-systems,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, India time, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the national honour of Ghana – Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana – by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.

Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India.

“It further recognised his significant efforts in uplifting his nation and extending a hand of partnership to the world, including Ghana. The honour specifically acknowledged his distinguished leadership, his substantial contribution to global development, and his deep commitment to strengthening the vital bilateral relationship between Ghana and India,” read a statement issued by Mahama’s office.

The award presentation took place at a state banquet held in honour of the visiting Prime Minister and marked the 24th international recognition bestowed on PM Modi by a foreign country, underlining his unmatched stature.

Analysts spotlighted that no Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact as a global statesman who remains committed to regional peace, development, and spiritual diplomacy. The two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions in restricted and delegation-level formats, agreeing to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.

IANS

