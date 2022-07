Shillong, July 16: Veteran actor, Phillip O Sangma, aged 95, passed away at 4.45 am today. He was the main protagonist in Dominic Megam Sangma’s film MA’AMA for which he received two Best Actors award in Prag Cine Award North East and In Guwahati International Film Festival 2019.

He was also nominated for Best Actor in Shanghai International Film Festival, China.