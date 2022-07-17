No stone pelting at Naveen Jindal’s residence: Delhi Police

New Delhi : Delhi Police on Sunday clarified that there was no stone pelting at the suspended BJP leader Naveen Jindal’s residence in the national capital.

“Some media channels are wrongly stating that there has been stone pelting at the residence of Sh. Naveen Jindal,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

She informed that the back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle. “All are advised not to propagate false information,” Nalwa averred.

Additional DCP (east) Sachin Sharma also denied all media reports that claimed that stone pelting on a security vehicle of Jindal.

“There is some construction going on near the residence of Naveen Jindal. From there some construction material came below the wheel of a vehicle and hit the windscreen of a PCR van. There was no stone pelting,” he said.

Jindal was last month expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party from allegedly making insulting comments against Prophet Muhammad on social media.

Since then, Jindal has been regularly getting death threats from all over the world and has several times written to the police in this regard.(IANS)