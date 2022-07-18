EGH groups threaten picket of MeECL office

Tura, July 18: Combined organizations from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills including the GSU, FKJGP, FAF and AIGU have warned of resorting to two days picketing of the MeECL office in Williamnagar if no positive response is received from authorities with regard to their earlier demands.

The two day picketing of the MeECL office is to be held on July 21 and 22.

Earlier, the organizations had organized a poster campaign against the department after it failed to resolve the issue of frequent power disruption in the area. A fifteen day deadline was also served to the department to rectify the problem.

Some of the demands of the organizations include provision of uninterrupted power supply, recruitment without discrimination, sufficient man-power, halting transfer of staff from Garo Hills to Khasi Hills without a replacement and the appointment of staff from the Garo community besides others.