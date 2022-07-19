HC asks how coal exported through Gasuapara via e-way bills came into Meghalaya

Tura, July 19: The Meghalaya High Court (HC), through an order in the case of export of coal through the Gasuapara port in South Garo Hills, has sought answers from the state of the origin of the coal.

A PIL had earlier been filed by a local exporter from Gasuapara, Champer M Sangma, in the HC questioning the validity of the e-way bills while questioning the origin of the coal in Gasuapara. The use of e-way bills for export was also stopped with immediate effect by the HC.

In its order today on the same PIL, the Chief Justice of the HC, Sanjib Banerjee and Judge, W Diengdoh, expressed their concerns over the issue.

“This is a matter of some concern that has been brought to the notice of this Court by way of the present public interest litigation. According to the petitioner, documents may have been manufactured, inter alia, by the State, for transportation of coal allegedly brought from Assam and originally meant for export to Bangladesh,” observed the Court.

The Court noted that respondents 1 (state of Meghalaya), 2 (DGP), 5 (Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Transport Department), 12 (officer in charge, Transport department, NGH) and 13 (Coal Controller, Ministry of Coal) were represented in Court but felt that a copy seeking explanations should also be served to the respondent # 14 (Jaimaa Coal Pvt Limited) while also feeling that a copy of the petition should also be forwarded to the state of Assam.

The Court has now sought a preliminary report from the state indicating, with proof, how the coal entered the state as well as the origin of the mineral. The matter is set for hearing 10 days from today, on July 29.

The state of Meghalaya had earlier, late last year as well as in the month of March – April this year, 2022, allowed the movement of coal into Bangladesh through the Gasuapara port in South Garo Hills to one Jai Maa Enterprise, a company apparently belonging to one Balwan Bhama. The coal, as per the company, was being brought from Dudhnoi in Assam before moving through Dainadubi in North Garo Hills (NGH) and then dumped at Gasuapara port.

Bhama’s firm had been allowed to use e-way bills to export coal into Bangladesh and was the only firm allowed this form of coal transport.

However, as was reported earlier, no coal was moved through the Dainadubi check gate, as was confirmed by the various locals as well as DMR officials posted there.

Coal that was brought from within the state (Meghalaya) itself, was apparently being dumped at Gasuapara while the administration and the state turned a blind eye to the illegal process. Allegedly a huge amount of money was being paid per truck to beneficiaries of the illegal coal export, with the names of various high level authorities including ministers, are doing the rounds.