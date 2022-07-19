Tikrikilla unit of AAPE formed  

Tura, July 19: The Tikrikilla Unit of the A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) was recently constituted with an aim to undertake activities to protect the environment.

The association elected Maneuver M Sangma as President, Jonggi T. Sangma as Vice- President, Baljoksrang Ch Sangma as General Secretary, Siva D Marak as Joint Secretary, Paulush R Marak as Accountant, Cheangkan K Momin as Chief Organising Secretary, Sylvester R Marak as Joint Organizing Secretary, Evan Ch Marak as Socio- Cultural Secretary and Add G Momin as Social Welfare Secretary besides other Executive Members.