Tikrikilla unit of AAPE formed  

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Agencies

 

Tura, July 19: The Tikrikilla Unit of the A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) was recently constituted with an aim to undertake activities to protect the environment.

The association elected Maneuver M Sangma as President, Jonggi T. Sangma as Vice- President, Baljoksrang Ch Sangma as General Secretary, Siva D Marak as Joint Secretary, Paulush R Marak as Accountant, Cheangkan K Momin as Chief Organising Secretary, Sylvester R Marak as Joint Organizing Secretary, Evan Ch Marak as Socio- Cultural Secretary and Add G Momin as Social Welfare Secretary besides other Executive Members.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.