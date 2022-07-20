AITC shows solidarity with protesting SSA teachers

Tura, July 20: Youth leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) led by Richard Marak today, today met protesting SSA teachers here to express their solidarity with the community.

Further the AITC demanded that the state government pay heed to the demands of the teachers and accept the same so that imparting education does not suffer and neither do the protesting teachers.

SSA teachers under the banner of the AMSSASTA have been protesting in the state capital as well as in front of the DC office in Tura demanding the release of their six months’ pending salaries. The protest which has already completed three days, is likely to intensify in the coming days even as the teachers have expressed unhappiness over the assurances made by the state government.

“We are here to show our solidarity with our protesting teachers. We have seen what is happening in Shillong. The government needs to listen to their demands and needs to be responsible for the welfare of the teachers. We demand that this is done at the earliest,” said Richard during the visit.

SSA teachers in the state have been at the receiving end of the government’s apathy with protests of a similar sort coming up at least 3-4 times a year over their pending salaries, sometimes accumulating up to 6 months or more. The continued apathy towards their cause has led to teachers even stopping teaching in their schools to pressure the government to make their salaries regular.