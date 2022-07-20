Nokma issues eviction notice to individual occupying A’kingland

Tura, July 20: The Nokma of Kilman Gittim A’king III-25 (12) has issued eviction notice to an individual, who has been occupying a plot of land under her A’king and extracting stones for transportation, after a lease signed between her husband and the individual was allegedly terminated due to non-payment of yearly rent for three years.

The eviction notice, along with a direction to stop the activity of stone extraction and transportation was issued to one, Ajonish D Shira by A’king Nokma, Arje Ch Marak on Wednesday, July 20, through GHADC Batabari MDC Ashahel D Shira.

According to the A’king Nokma, a Civil case was filed before the District Council Court by Ajonish after the agreement earlier signed with the nokma’s husband was terminated vide Termination Notice dated 12-10-2020 for specific performance under the Specific Relief Act. The Nokma alleged that taking advantage of the injunction order of the Civil Court, Ajonish has continued to extract stones from the a’king and transport them.

The Nokma gave Ajonish seven days time from receipt of the notice, to vacate the premises and remove all machineries from the A’kingland, with a warning that failure to do so would leave her no other option but to forcefully remove him and file civil and criminal cases against him.