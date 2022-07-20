ASTC official suspended for ‘misleading’ transport minister

Guwahati, July 20: The divisional accounts officer of ASTC (Assam State Transport Corporation) headquarters has been placed under suspension for misleading state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya during the latter’s visit to the head office earlier this month.

In an order issued to this effect here on Wednesday, ASTC managing director Rahul Chandra Das stated that divisional accounts officer Rajendra Kakati had been served a show-cause notice for misleading the transport minister during a sudden visit to the ASTC head office at Paltan Bazaar on July 6 last.

The managing director said that although Kakati had replied to the show-cause notice on July 8, it was not found to be satisfactory following which he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending departmental proceedings against him.

The order further stated that during the period of suspension, Kakati would not be entitled to draw monthly pay and allowances except subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules in force.

The Assam transport department has of late adopted a zero-tolerance policy against officers and employees of the department who resort to misconduct or neglect their duties.

On Tuesday, Hailakandi district transport officer Apu Mazumdar was placed under suspension for negligence of duty.

On July 10, a show-cause notice was served to the divisional superintendent (in-charge), ASTC, Silchar by the managing director of ASTC on the directions of the transport minister following a complaint from a passenger regarding suspension of night super service from Silchar to Guwahati without any valid reason.