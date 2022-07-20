Moulakandi VEC elections on July 27

Tura, July 20: Bringing to an end the issue of the much debated status of the Moulakandi VEC in West Garo Hills, Demdema Block BDO, P R Sangma has announced the fresh conduct of elections for the VEC functionaries on July 27.

The order from the BDO issued on July 19 comes in compliance with the Meghalaya HC order dated 23rd June, 2022 Vide WP(C) No. 147 of 2021 Shri Mozidur Rahman Vs State of Meghalaya & others. Rahman had earlier challenged the status of the VEC as well as filed a writ petition in the HC.

As per the order issued by the BDO, the elections will be held in three polling stations in view of the huge number of registered job card holders.

The dates for filing of nomination for intending candidates have been fixed July 21 and 22 from 11 am to 2 pm, while the counting of votes will take place on July 28 at the Block office. Selected staffs from the Demdema Block Office have also been detailed to supervise and conduct the entire election process and submit a report.

IANS