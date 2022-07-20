LFU Tracking and Tracing drives launched in EJH

Khliehriat, July 20: The Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat, A. Baranwal, today launched the Lost to Follow Up (LFU) Tracking and Tracing Drive at the VC room of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner here.

The objective of the drive is to trace people living with HIV in order to bring them back to Antiretroviral Therapy Treatment (ART). The project will be implemented by the Meghalaya State Network of Positive People (MSNP+).

Addressing the gathering, A. Baranwal informed that there are 241 people living with HIV who have fallen out of ART Treatment. He said that the objective of the Lost to Follow Up (LFU) Tracking/ Tracing Drive is to ensure that all 241 people are brought back into continuous and regular ART treatment and to simultaneously test their immediate family members, spouse and children to find out their status as well.

“The Drive will also create awareness among the public that through the help of the ART treatment a person who is infected with HIV can also live a normal life and also to prevent stigmatization against them,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Project Assistant, AHANA, Assistant Director, Meghalaya Aids Control Society (MACS), and the Meghalaya State Network of Positive People (MSNP+) for coming up with the project.

He also stated that the total cost of the project is Rs. 3.5 Lakh to 4 Lakh and it is arranged through the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and he informed that the ART treatment is now available at Khliehriat CHC.

It may also mention that, if there are people who have fallen out of treatment and want to get back into the treatment and support system they can contact the Project Coordinator, Barry.L. Kharmalki at this Phone number. +91 8732015954 (confidentiality will be maintained).