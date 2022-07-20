Assam introduces system for hassle-free issuance of driving licences

Guwahati, July 20: The Assam government has introduced a new system for hassle-free issuance of vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences.

State transport department secretary Adil Khan said that as per the direction of the chief minister and in line with the Union Road Transport Ministry’s notification, a new system has been introduced for issuance of QR code-based registration certificates and driving licence cards, replacing the obsolete chip-based smart cards.

“The new system introduced will ensure no multiple visits to the office of DTOs to submit papers, pay fees and collect the printed driving licenses or RCs,” Khan said, adding that “the automobile dealers have been delegated powers of registration authority by the transport department for registration of both transport and non transport vehicles, and to print RCs at the time of selling the vehicles to customers through Aadhaar authentication.”

The new RCs with QR codes embedded on it will have additional security features added to it such as guilloche pattern, micro line, watermark and hologram below the top layer.

Khan also revealed that after one has passed the driving licence test, he or she need not visit the DTO for obtaining the driving licence as “the process of printing would be done at remote centralised locations and the same sent by post within three to five days.”

“The advantages of the QR-code embossed driving licence is that any traffic personnel or law enforcement agencies can easily verify the antecedents of a card holder by scanning the QR code with a mobile phone and that there is no risk of duplication,” Khan said.

The transport secretary pointed out that the hassle-free printing and delivery of RCs at dealer points and driving licences through remote centralised locations would not only eliminate the role of middlemen but also bring about transparency in the system.

Khan further said that though plastic cards were being issued as a tradition, they need not be carried by the motorists as they can be easily accessed through the mparivahan and digi locker apps.

Transport authorities are exuding optimism that around 10 to 15 lakh motorists would be benefitted each year following the introduction of the hassle-free new system in the days ahead.

The department has already introduced 40 Aadhaar-based contactless services, including registration of fully built transport and non transport vehicles at dealer points.