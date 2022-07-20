Army to hold recruitment rally under Agnipath scheme for Meghalaya/Assam

Khliehriat, July 20: The Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills district has informed that the Indian Army has invited application from eligible candidates for the Army Recruitment Rally (for Men) under Agnipath Scheme from the 27th September to 10 October, 2022 for all districts of Meghalaya and four districts of Assam (Nagaon, Sonitpur, Bishwanath & Morigaon). The Army Recruitment Rally will be held at Manekshaw Stadium, 58 GTC, Happy Valley, Shillong, Meghalaya.

The registration for the Army Recruitment Rally has commenced from 5th July, 2022 and closes on 3rd August, 2022. Candidates can apply for the category of Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms), Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer (Clerk /Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tradesmen) 10th Pass (All Arms) and Agniveer (Tradesmen) (All Arms) 8th Pass.

As per the notification, a candidate can apply in only one category, if anyone is found registered for multiple trade /categories, he will be disqualified and will not be considered for any trade/category, according to a Press release.

Online Registration is mandatory for all candidates to log into the Join Indian Army Website (http://joinindianarmy.nic.in), to check their eligibility status and create their profile. The last date for submission of application is 3rd August 2022.

Admit Card for the rally will be sent through registered email by 25th August 2022. Candidates shall take the printout of the admit card which they will carry to the rally site and they will be allowed to participate in the rally only if they produce their Admit card and affidavit for details duly attested by the notary and as per the format given in the Appendix. Any candidate not receiving the Admit Card up to 05 days prior to the Rally, may approach RO (HQ), Shillong for further clarification.

Candidates shall reach the venue on a given date and time as mentioned in the admit card. After closure of the in gate at the rally site, no candidate will be allowed to participate in the Rally.

For more details, contact your nearest ARO. Details are also available on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.