Meghalaya govt asks people to avail free precautionary COVID vaccine

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau
Representational picture

Shillong, July 20: In view of rising COVID cases in the country, Meghalaya government through a notification  has asked all the eligible citizens of the state to avail free precautionary COVID vaccine doses during the special drive that began on July 15 and will continue till September 30 next at all big offices complexes (public and private), industrial establishments, ISBTs, schools and colleges in the state.

The government has also asked all the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks in public places and maintaining social distance.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.