Meghalaya govt asks people to avail free precautionary COVID vaccine

Shillong, July 20: In view of rising COVID cases in the country, Meghalaya government through a notification has asked all the eligible citizens of the state to avail free precautionary COVID vaccine doses during the special drive that began on July 15 and will continue till September 30 next at all big offices complexes (public and private), industrial establishments, ISBTs, schools and colleges in the state.

The government has also asked all the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks in public places and maintaining social distance.