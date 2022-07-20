Tej Pratap Yadav claims his wife, in-laws torturing him

Patna, July 19: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday alleged that his wife and in-laws are torturing him, and demanding crores of rupees as compensation for divorce.
“There is a conspiracy going on to ruin my public image. They are also trying to destroy my family. They are targeting my father, mother, brother and sisters. I have a number of video and audio evidences against my in-laws… As it is related to my wife… I don’t want to malign her image. As it is a very sensitive matter, I am avoiding putting in public domain,” he said with folded hands.
“I am also requesting media organisations not to publish wrong information. I knew that some of the media organisations were running fake news under the influence of opposition parties to malign my public image. I am requesting them not to do so,” he alleged.
IANS
