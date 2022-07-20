Unsuccessful candidates have right to know results

Editor,

We all know that the number of aspiring candidates for a given post/vacancy is humungous in comparison to the number of posts/vacancies available for appointment. Thus, there are a large number of unsuccessful candidates. These unsuccessful candidates learn about the results of the selection much later and some candidates would not know the result at all. So, these candidates keep on hoping eagerly for a long time, only to be disappointed and in despair. This leads to adverse psychological effect, particularly for the young aspirants for the job.

In Meghalaya informing unsuccessful candidates about the fate of their endeavour is not in vogue. Such secrecy of selection is usually maintained by the schools’ management committees for reasons best known to them. This unnecessary maintenance of secrecy raises doubts in the minds of the candidates about fair play in the appointment process maintained by the Managing Committee of the school. I am citing the example of schools because, unlike government recruitments which are normally done by an independent selection board/agency, teachers’ appointments in the school are done by the Managing Committees themselves. I do not consider it necessary to elaborate on the effects of such unwanted secrecy, in the matter of appointment in the minds of the young aspirants, irrespective of any organizations/institution, private or public. I leave it to readers’ imagination.

In the interest of fairn3ess and transparency therefore it would be desirable in fact, imperative for the results of any appointment/selection to be published in the local newspapers when a vacancy is advertised in the newspaper, calling for applications from eligible candidates. Alternatively, while calling for applications for the post a self-addressed envelope duly affixed with a postal stamp should be asked from the candidates beside other documents/ testimonials. That ensures that all candidates are individually informed of the results of the selection to any post job applied for by them. This will also be in consonance with the spirit of justice, equity and is also an ethical principle that schools should adopt because partiality cannot be ruled out otherwise. Concerned departments of the Government, may, in public interest, make it mandatory, for all recruiting agencies to publish the results of the selection in the newspapers, for the information of all stakeholders.

Yours etc.

Krishna Chettri

Shillong -2

On disgusting similarities

Editor,

I sincerely believe that a person or community that can laugh at itself usually comes out on top. This is because it has an inbuilt mechanism of looking at itself from the outside or as others see it. From this perspective we can say that Indians take themselves too seriously. Our greatest dread is of being laughed at and who but our beloved, honourable and swollen headed elected representatives simply love to portray this most ridiculous Indian trait. Indian politicians are most sensitive to such rib-tickling exposures. If you are still in doubt, just take a look at the domestic news reports that fill our daily papers. Persons, mostly poor underpaid comedians, arrested all over the countryside for their audacity in making fun of our netas! In the process we fail or are simply too scared to admit that we have turned Art 19 of our Constitution into a farce. Then as we keep on covering up mistake after mistake that we made, we end up as the laughing stock of the entire World and Boy, it seems do we just love to be ridiculed.

The reluctance to admit mistakes prohibits us from taking course correction on time, and nowhere is this more pronounced than in India’s foray into party politics. Indians simply love to brag that they practice and sustain the largest Democracy on God’s planet Earth. The fact that our political system and political parties have failed us time and again; that as a nation we have been repeatedly betrayed by those on whom we place our faith on; that institutions and offices meant to protect and preserve democracy have repeatedly turned the election process on its head; that electoral representation has become a big joke- yet we press on regardless, with a grim smile of desperation on our faces, hoping against hope that the other lesser democracies are mute as well as blind.

Closer home, Meghalaya – the Abode of the Clouds , is once again gearing itself for its next foray into State Assembly elections. A pertinent question arises – who are these people we are going to elect? Well they belong to a certain remarkable class of individuals and if they are frank and candid with themselves they would be the first to admit that they have more or less surpassed themselves in entertaining the state and it people for the last 5 years and we all know what the English dictionary call people who entertain with mirthful actions. So, will they this time be able to maintain the same degree of professional proficiency? If truth be told there are strong indications that in 2023 they might even excel themselves. So prepare to be entertained further!

Now since we have adopted the British form of Parliamentary representation it would be most enlightening to know what the British equate their elected representatives to. In digressing a bit, I am one who is really full of admiration for British wit and humour. These guys are really good at those subtle barbs of criticism that really can pierce the skin of a Rhino but best of all the British have also developed the healthy knack of being able to laugh at themselves. The English have described a gathering of baboons (Yes baboons, the most dangerous, most obnoxious, most viciously aggressive, thieving and least intelligent of all primates.) as a “Parliament” of Baboons. The point I wish to emphasise is “why the hell are the British always so disgustingly correct with their observations ?”

Yours etc.,

Toki Blah,

Via email