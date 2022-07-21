Sonia Gandhi had problem while speaking during ED grilling

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is an asthmatic and due to post Covid complications, she was using Nebulizer to stabilize her breath while being questioned in the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi is suffering post Covid complications and she had problems while speaking.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had told ED officials that her mother doesn’t keep well, and she was looking after her medicines. She said that she would assist her mother due to her poor health. She had requested the officials to let her be present in the ED office during her questioning which was accepted.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi’s second round of questioning couldn’t take place due to her poor health.

Now she will join the probe on July 25. There are possibilities that her questioning can go on for a few days like her son Rahul Gandhi.