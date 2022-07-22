CBSE class 10 results: 94.40% students pass

As many as 2,36,993 students got more than 90 per cent marks, while 64,908 scored over 95 per cent. 21,09, 208 students had registered for the CBSE class 10 board examinations, out of which 20,93,978 students appeared in the examinations and 19,76,668 passed.

Like the 12th examinations, Thiruvananthapuram region stood first in the 10th CBSE board exam results also, while Bengaluru came second and Chennai third. According to the CBSE, 99.68 per cent students from Thiruvananthapuram, 99.22 per cent from Bangalore region, 98.97 per cent from Chennai, and 98.14 per cent from Ajmer, have passed the 10th board exams. Ajmer is at number four this time while Patna at number five, Pune at sixth place, Bhubaneswar at seventh, Panchkula at 8th, Noida at 9th, Chandigarh at 10th, Prayagraj at 12th, Dehradun at 13th, Bhopal and Delhi at 14th place.

The performance of the Delhi students in the 10th board examination was much less than the students of class 12th. 86.55 per cent students of Delhi region passed in the 10th board examinations, while 96.29 per cent cleared the class 12 examination.

On the other hand, 25095 students had registered for the class 10 examinations, out of which, 24,843 appeared and 24169 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage of foreign students remained 97.29 percent.

Like the CBSE 12th board examinations, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has done fairly well in the class 10th examination in the government-aided schools category. A total of 99.71 percent students passed the CBSE Class X board examination. This figure of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is more than all other schools including Kendriya Vidyalaya.

According to the CBSE, this year more than 5 per cent students have got compartment. A total of 1,07,689 students have been placed in the compartment category. All these students will have to re-appear in the CBSE Class X board exams.

On Friday, the CBSE board declared the results of both class 10 and 12. Now first year admissions will be started in colleges, while the process for class 11 admission can be started in schools too.