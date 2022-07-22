Hideout busted in J&K’s Doda, arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu, July 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, in a joint operation, busted a terrorist hideout in Doda district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Friday.

Police said after getting specific information, the joint team launched a search operation in a forested area at Gundoh in Doda.

“During search an old hideout of militants in Khasodi Chansar forest falling the jurisdiction of PS Gandoh was busted and arms/explosive material in rusted condition recovered,” police said, adding that these included a UBGL barrel, a UBGL grenade, a RPG shell, 25 electronic detonators, and two UBGL accessories.

Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been started.

