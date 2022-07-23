Essential items for Consumption must be affordable

By Dr Arun Mitra

“As per the UNICEF, India has 5,772,472 children below five years affected by severe wasting — the most in the world. The global body called the situation an ‘overlooked child survival emergency’ in its May 2022 child alert. Severe wasting, also known as severe acute malnutrition, is defined as low weight-for-height.”

In the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI) report, India ranks 101st out of the 116 countries. With a score of 27.5, India falls into the category of serious level of hunger. According to the GHI a rank of ≤ 9.9 is considered to be low, 10.0–19.9 moderate, 20.0–34.9 serious, 35.0–49.9 alarming, ≥ 50.0 extremely alarming. That we are at a serious level of hunger is a cause of concern for us. It requires pro active planning to ensure nutrition to all the citizens.

The report has pointed out that number of malnourished has increased globally in the past by 15 crores i.e 24.3%. In 2019 the number of malnourished was 61.8 crore while it increased 76.8 crore in 2021.

The Hunger Index is based on three criteria, Inadequate food supply, Child mortality and Child under-nutrition. The report also points out that 1/4th of the total malnourished in the world live in India. This is at a time when our country is aspiring to be global leader in economic development with a 5 trillion economy.

Supply of balanced food to all the citizens of the country is the basic requirement to reduce malnutrition. A balanced diet means sufficient number of proteins, fats, carbohydrates and micro nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals. Prestigious medical journal Lancet had formed a committee to go into nutritional requirements of a person. It has suggested intake of 232 grams of whole grain, 50 grams of tubers or starchy vegetables like potato, 300 grams of vegetables, 200 grams of fruits, 250 grams dairy food, 250 grams of protein sources in the form of meat, egg, poultry, fish, legumes, nuts, 50 grams saturated and unsaturated oils 30 grams of sugar. At the present market price the cost of these food items per person comes to be around Rs.225/- per day. This means that a family of five members should spend Rs.1125/- per day or Rs.33750/- per month on food only.

Barring a miniscule population our people are far from this target. The government’s scheme to give 5 kg of grains and one kg daal and a bit of oil does not fulfil the nutritional requirements. It is just not enough even for proper sustenance. It does not at all meet the requirements of micro nutrients like vitamins and minerals essential for physical and mental growth. With 15 crore people out of a population of 23 crore in Uttar Pradesh queuing up to get this much ration free of cost is a projection of extremely dismal state of affairs of nutritional security.

It is pertinent that the purchasing capacity of the people is raised through poverty alleviation, sufficient wages and ensure means of lively hood to meet the requirement of quality food for the citizens. Several economic experts including the Nobel Laureate Abhijeet Banerjee have suggested several means to alleviate poverty.

Recent economic surveys have pointed out that 90% of our population earns less than Rs.10000/- per month. A balanced diet for them is only a dream which does not seem to come true in the present circumstances. By imposing taxes on the essential food items cost of filling the belly is bound to increase. The wages on the other hand are showing a downward trend as the employment is shifting to contractual labour with no job security nor any employment benefits like the provident fund or the ESI. Small scale sector which provides livelihood to large number of people is at a receiving end under the neoliberal economic policy.

To meet the requirements of 2300 calories and a healthy food and clothing for a young adult, various workers organizations have demanded minimum wage based on the principle of these caloric needs. They have demanded a minimum wage of Rs.21000/- per month. To utter dismay, the government announced a floor level wage as Rs.178/- per day or Rs.5340/- per month. This is despite an internal labour ministry committee recommendation of Rs.375/- per day. This is even against the Supreme Court ruling on works demand for Rs.650/- per day wage, where the Hon’ble court added further 25% for health and education. The government’s intention to introduce time based work wage will be detrimental economically as well as against the medical advice and health needs of a person.

Large number of our population in our country is in the unorganised sector where the legal formulations are hardly implemented. The farmers and agriculture labour who are the producers are among the worst sufferers. Agriculture labourers have to face double oppression, economic as well as social. Farmers protested against the new Farm Laws fearing these will not only adversely affect their economic conditions but even the food security of the citizens too will be compromised.

It is therefore imperative that essential food items are cost effective and within the reach of low socio-economic groups. Wages for all sections be revised as per the caloric needs, balanced diet, clothing, health, education and housing at the present prices. In this context the GST levied on food and other day to day needs items be withdrawn to prevent further malnutrition. (IPA Service)