India win first ODI versus West Indies by three runs

Port-of-Spain (Trinidad), July 23: India’s skipper for the ODI series Shikhar Dhawan and young opener Shubman Gill built a century partnership as the tourists piled up a massive 308/7 in 50 overs before winning the nerve-wracking opening game of the three-match series by three runs at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday.

While Dhawan missed his century by just three runs, Gill, returning to the playing XI in ODIs for the first time since December 2020, played with a point to prove, scoring a magnificent 64 off just 53 balls. Gill brought up his maiden ODI half-century off just 36 balls. At the other end, Dhawan kept scoring at a healthy rate as the duo brought up their 100-run partnership in just 14 overs. The captain then got to his half-century, his 36th in ODI cricket.

However, Nicholas Pooran came up with a brilliant direct hit to dismiss Gill for 64.

Dhawan looked set for his 18th career ODI ton but a superb catch by Shamarh Brooks brought his innings to an end just three runs short of a century. Iyer (54) too fell soon after his fifty. With 14 overs to go, India were in complete control at 231/3 and looked on course to posting a massive total. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel made decent contributions to take India past 300, finishing at 308/7.

Despite losing Shai Hope early in the innings, the West Indies chase was off to a great start thanks to a 117-run second-wicket partnership between Kyle Mayers (75) and Shamarh Brooks (46). Brandon King (54) anchored the chase, bringing up his third ODI fifty but losing partners at the other end.

West Indies needed 120 runs in the last 15 overs with seven wickets. They were looking at a historic run chase but the Indian bowlers had other plans. Mohammed Siraj dismissed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (25) and Rovman Powell (6) soon followed his captain back to the pavilion as Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the first of his two wickets.(IANS)