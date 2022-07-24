English cricketer sets highest score this century

SPORTS
By Agencies

Leicester, July 23: Sam Northeast entered an exclusive group of cricketers to pass 400 runs in a single innings after hitting 410 not out for Glamorgan in an English County Championship match on Saturday.
He didn’t get a chance to challenge Brian Lara’s world-record individual score of 501 – set in 1994 while playing for Warwickshire, also in an English county match – because Glamorgan chose to declare on 795-5 against Leicestershire. The 32-year-old hit 45 fours and three sixes in his 450-ball knock. It is the highest individual score this century in elite-level cricket, surpassing Lara’s test-record 400 not out for West Indies against England in 2004. (AP)

