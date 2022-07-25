2 held with contraband tablets

Shillong, July 25: Acting on a tip-off about miscreants carrying contraband substances from Mankachar in Assam to Tura in Meghalaya, police laid nakas in and around strategic places near Tura town to trap the miscreants.

A Yamaha R15 bike (ML-08-G-723) and it’s two occupants, Rex John K Sangma from Ringre Gittim, Tura and Bishal Ch Marak from Lower Balsarang, Tura were detained near Ghoramara, Garobadha PIC, according to a Press release.

They were found in possession of 2856 SP capsules (142.8gm tramadol Hydrochloride) and 18 nitcor 10 tablets (18 gm nitrazapem IP).

In this connection a case is being registered under NDPS Act under appropriate sections and their links are being investigated.