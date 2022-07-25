2 held with contraband tablets

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Bureau

 

Shillong, July 25: Acting on a tip-off about miscreants carrying contraband substances from Mankachar in Assam to Tura in Meghalaya, police laid nakas in and around strategic places near Tura town to trap the miscreants.

A Yamaha R15 bike (ML-08-G-723) and it’s two occupants, Rex John K Sangma from Ringre Gittim, Tura and Bishal Ch Marak from Lower Balsarang, Tura were detained near Ghoramara, Garobadha PIC, according to a Press release.

They were found in possession of 2856 SP capsules (142.8gm tramadol Hydrochloride) and 18 nitcor 10 tablets (18 gm nitrazapem IP).

In this connection a case is being registered under NDPS Act under appropriate sections and their links are being investigated.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.