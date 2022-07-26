A participant takes part in the 10M Ladder Run event during the State Talent Identification 2022, at Dkhiah East Indoor Hall in Khliehriat, EJH, on Monday. The Talent Identification programme is organised by Meghalaya State Olympic Association and Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, in collaboration with Edge 10 Group under the supervision of Australian

Olympian Ian Campbell. The programme will

now be held in Shillong from July 26.