ARC defeat Meghalaya Police in exhibition football match

Shillong, July 25: As a part of India @75 “Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, an exhibition football match was played between Assam Regimental Centre and Meghalaya Police today at Mawlai Football Ground here.

In the thrilling match Assam Regimental Centre (ARC) won the match by a score of 3-1. About

1500 spectators including civilian dignitaries, senior army and police officers, school children and army, police personnel attended the match, according to a Press release.

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area, the chief guest of the event, felicitated both the participating teams.