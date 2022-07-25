Foul play suspected in death of minor after Bluetooth speaker blast in Baghmara

Baghmara, Jul 25: Suspicions of foul play have been raised in the death of a 14 year-old-boy from the Bolsalgre locality of Baghmara, following the death of the victim when the bluetooth speaker he plugged in exploded.

The impact of the blast was so intensive that the victim’s limbs were severed leading to him dying on the spot yesterday at 3 PM.

The victim, identified as Jingjang Sangma, was at home when the incident happened. As per local sources, the speaker was given to the family by a known associate but had not been used since it was given to the family.

On Sunday afternoon, a curious Jingjang had opened the box when his family was outside and plugged in the speaker. Immediately after he plugged in the device to a power source, it exploded leading to his death.

South Garo Hills (SGH) police confirmed that a case has been registered and doubted that the Bluetooth speaker explosion could have resulted in the death as well as the subsequent destruction of the room where the incident took place. The blast led to furniture being shattered as well as window panes broken.

“We are awaiting an FSL report on the incident and investigation is currently on. Prima facie something in the incident is not adding up as the blast proportion is skewed. A speaker blast cannot lead to so much damage but we will be able to act better once the FSL report is available,” said superintendent of police (SP) of SGH, Rithuraj Ravi S.

Suspicion of foul play over the death of the 14-year-old had been raised since the time of the incident by locals though that will only be confirmed in time. Action is expected once details are available.