AAP Mahila Shakti demands proper probe into Assam tea factory mishap

Guwahati, July 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mahila Shakti on Monday demanded a thorough investigation into the mishap involving a 24-year-old female tea worker who was critically injured while working in a tea factory in Upper Assam.

According to reports, Moina Nayak sustained severe injuries while working near the CTC (crush, tear, curl) machine at the Lepetkata tea factory in Dibrugarh district on July 19.

Nayak was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for preliminary treatment and later shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

She is currently undergoing treatment at GMCH even as there are plans to shift her to AIIMS, New Delhi for advanced treatment.

GMCH superintendent Abhijeet Sarma informed reporters that Nayak sustained severe eye, ear and nose injuries for which she would have to undergo plastic surgery.

Addressing mediapersons in Dibrugarh on Monday, Anamika Das, AAP state convener of Mahila Shakti, said that those responsible for the accident Moina Nayak should be immediately arrested.

“Mere compensation is not enough. We want those who are responsible for the accident to be arrested. We want a complete investigation into the matter to find out the truth,” Das said.

The AAP Mahila Shakti leader further accused the Leptakatta tea estate management of violating the safety norms.

“The question here is how a female worker (generally engaged in plucking activities) was allowed to work near a CTC machine in the tea factory. The garden management violated all the rules owing to which the accident happened. The government needs to take up the matter seriously and a proper investigation should be done,” she reiterated.