Teacher’s appointment opposed in EGH

Tura, July 25: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has questioned the basis of a recent appointment of a teacher at Rongrong Union Deficit UP School in the same district.

The organization, in its complaint to A Ch Marak, the Director of School Education and Literacy in Shillong raised opposition to the recent appointment on grounds that a local candidate from the village, who had both B.Ed and MTET was ignored for the appointment while another candidate from outside was selected for the post. According to the organization, besides being from outside, the candidate who was appointed did not possess an MTET or DLED certificate at the time of submitting her application.

The organization, while strongly opposing the appointment has urged the DSEL to look into the matter and to rectify it at the earliest.