GSU seeks extension of last date for admission to GNM, ANM courses

Tura, July 25: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak has sought the extension of the last date for registration for GNM and ANM admissions in view of the delay to declare the results of the CBSE and ICSE.

In its appeal to the Director of Health Services in Shillong which was submitted through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the union pointed out that the last date of submission for GNM and ANM admissions 2022 under the state quota has been fixed for July 29 till 3 PM. However, the union added that while results of other schools and Board exam results have already been declared, the students of CBSE and ICSE would be deprived off an opportunity to opt for the courses, as their results are still to be declared.

In order to provide and promote equal opportunity for all, the union sought the extension of the last date for admission to the course until after the results of the CBSE and ICSE are declared.