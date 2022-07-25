Minister reviews post-flood situation in Cachar

Guwahati, July 25: Assam PHED minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held a review meeting on Monday to oversee the post-flood damage assessment in Cachar district, besides taking account of the government grants given to flood victims.

Chairing the meeting held at the Cachar deputy commissioner’s office in Silchar, the minister directed the officials of the water resources department to take up necessary steps to avoid further flood-like situation in the coming days.

Speaking to mediapersons after the review meeting, Malla Baruah said that 22,000 flood-affected people staying in relief camps in the district have been provided a grant of Rs 3800 each to buy clothes and utensils so far.

“As we proceed ahead with our assessment, more people eligible for the grant will be identified. So far, we are following the government guidelines of identifying partially, fully and severely damaged houses and have identified about 75000 to 80000 people in the district,” the minister said.

He said that the flood damage assessment of infrastructure, including roads, schools, etc and requisite repair work thereafter would take place in phases.

Earlier, during the review meeting, Malla Baruah discussed in detail the future course of action with officials of the concerned line departments, including district administration officials.

He said that special steps should be taken to clean the canals in the town and also generate public awareness to avoid littering, which has clogged the drains.

Officials from other line departments highlighted the problems faced by them during the post-flood situation. The minister assured that quick action will be taken to solve the problems.

He also assured that schools affected by the flood would get assistance.

The minister also took account of the post-flood diseases and health camps provided for victims.

He further asked the veterinary department to acquire medicine required for cattle health camps from the district disaster management centres if necessary.