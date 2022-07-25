Union urges BDO to look into CMDSDF fund utilization

Tura, July 25: The GSU, Rongjeng Regional Unit has urged the BDO of Dambo Rongjeng Development Block to look into the non-implementation of a project for purchase of an ambulance under CMSDF, which was sanctioned and reportedly released to a local body from the area.

According to the union, the CMDSDF fund for financial year 2019-20 under the block was sanctioned to the Chellongma Kotok Socio Economic Initiative- a social body from the area, and a total amount of Rs 16,85,000/- as per reports, has already been released to its President.

“Several months have elapsed since the release of the fund for purchase of the ambulance but no ambulance can be seen in Rongjeng area. It is unknown to the people whether the fund released under the scheme has been utilized for the purpose for which it was sanctioned,” the union said.

Reminding that funds under the CMDSDF are meant for the public, the union urged the BDO to look into the matter and initiate appropriate action with regard to the matter.